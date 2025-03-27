Magic vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27

Magic vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: NBA TV, FDSFL, and KFAA

The Orlando Magic (35-38) are 6.5-point favorites as they look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (35-38) on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at Kia Center. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV, FDSFL, and KFAA. The point total is 219.5 for the matchup.

Magic vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -6.5 219.5 -260 +215

Magic vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (60.5%)

Magic vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Magic have put together a record of 36-37-0 against the spread this season.

In the Mavericks' 73 games this season, they have 35 wins against the spread.

This season, 31 of the Magic's games have gone over the point total.

Mavericks games this year have gone over the total in 41 of 73 opportunities (56.2%).

Against the spread, Orlando has played better at home, covering 19 times in 36 home games, and 17 times in 37 road games.

Looking at point totals, the Magic hit the over less often at home, as they've gone over the total 15 times in 36 opportunities this season (41.7%). In road games, they have hit the over 16 times in 37 opportunities (43.2%).

This year, Dallas is 18-17-1 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, it is 17-19-1 ATS (.459).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Mavericks' games have finished above the over/under at home (44.4%, 16 of 36) than away (67.6%, 25 of 37).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner is averaging 24.4 points, 5.7 boards and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 25.7 points, 4.7 assists and 7.2 rebounds.

Goga Bitadze's numbers on the season are 7.4 points, 6.8 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 62.3% from the field.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Anthony Black is averaging 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Mavericks Leaders

Anthony Davis is averaging 25.4 points, 11.8 boards and 3.4 assists for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks get 24.7 points per game from Kyrie Irving, plus 4.8 boards and 4.6 assists.

The Mavericks get 11.1 points per game from Spencer Dinwiddie, plus 2.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Naji Marshall averages 13.5 points, 4.9 boards and 2.9 assists. He is draining 50.9% of his shots from the floor.

The Mavericks get 14.3 points per game from Klay Thompson, plus 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.