Magic vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 12

Magic vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (13-38) are heavy underdogs (by 11.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (26-29) on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 206.5.

Magic vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -11.5 206.5 -559 +420

Magic vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (74%)

Magic vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Magic are 25-30-0 against the spread this season.

The Hornets have played 51 games, with 25 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Magic have hit the over 22 times out of 51 chances this season.

The Hornets have gone over the point total 37.3% of the time this season (19 of 51 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Orlando sports a better record against the spread (15-11-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (10-19-0).

The Magic have hit the over on the total in 10 of 26 home games (38.5%). They've done better in road games, eclipsing the total in 12 of 29 matchups (41.4%).

Charlotte has been better against the spread on the road (11-9-2) than at home (14-12-3) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Hornets games have gone over eight of 29 times at home (27.6%), and 11 of 22 away (50%).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner is averaging 25.4 points, 5.6 boards and 5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 8.8 points, 8 boards and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (seventh in NBA).

Jalen Suggs averages 16.2 points, 4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Anthony Black is averaging 9.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 8.7 points, 7 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges is averaging 19.5 points, 7.7 boards and 3.8 assists for the Hornets.

Brandon Miller averages 21 points, 4.9 boards and 3.6 assists. He is also making 40.3% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.9 treys per contest.

Per game, Moussa Diabate provides the Hornets 5.1 points, 7 boards and 0.8 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Josh Green averages 7.4 points, 2.8 boards and 1.5 assists. He is sinking 43.7% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

The Hornets get 8.6 points per game from Jusuf Nurkic, plus 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

