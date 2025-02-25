Magic vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Cleveland Cavaliers (47-10) visit the Orlando Magic (29-30) after winning five home road in a row. The Cavaliers are favored by 6 points in the contest, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -6 224.5 -240 +198

Magic vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (55%)

Magic vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have put together a 36-19-2 record against the spread this season.

The Magic have 29 wins against the spread in 59 games this year.

Games involving the Cavaliers have hit the over 37 times out of 59 chances this season.

Magic games this season have gone over the total in 22 of 59 opportunities (37.3%).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 21 times in 31 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 15 times in 26 opportunities on the road.

The Cavaliers have gone over the total in a lower percentage of games at home (64.5%) than games on the road (65.4%).

Against the spread, Orlando has performed better at home (18-11-0) than on the road (11-19-0).

In terms of the over/under, Magic games have finished over less often at home (10 of 29, 34.5%) than away (12 of 30, 40%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 24.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.7 points, 3.1 assists and 9.3 boards.

Darius Garland is averaging 21.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Ty Jerome is averaging 11.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner is averaging 25.1 points, 5.7 boards and 4.9 assists for the Magic.

Per game, Goga Bitadze provides the Magic 8.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocks (seventh in NBA).

The Magic get 9.3 points per game from Anthony Black, plus 2.7 boards and 3.3 assists.

The Magic are getting 8.8 points, 7.4 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Wendell Carter Jr..

Paolo Banchero averages 22.9 points, 7.1 boards and 4.9 assists. He is making 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 30% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

