Magic vs. 76ers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 15

Magic vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSFL

The Philadelphia 76ers (2-9) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (7-6) on Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is 223.5.

Magic vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -2.5 -110 -110 223.5 -110 -110 -144 +122

Magic vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (63.2%)

Magic vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread in a matchup three times this season (3-8-0).

The Magic are 6-7-0 against the spread this year.

This season, six of the 76ers' games have gone over the point total out of 13 chances.

Magic games this season have eclipsed the over/under 46.2% of the time (six out of 13 games with a set point total).

At home, Philadelphia sports a worse record against the spread (1-5-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (2-3-0).

The 76ers have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (50%) than road tilts (60%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Orlando has a better winning percentage at home (.833, 5-1-0 record) than on the road (.143, 1-6-0).

Looking at the over/under, Magic games have gone over two of six times at home (33.3%), and four of seven on the road (57.1%).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 27.6 points, 3.0 boards and 3.9 assists, shooting 40.6% from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Caleb Martin averages 11.6 points, 5.7 boards and 2.8 assists, shooting 43.4% from the field.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 14.6 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Andre Drummond averages 9.2 points, 10.0 boards and 0.5 assists, shooting 50.0% from the floor.

Guerschon Yabusele is averaging 9.6 points, 1.9 assists and 5.2 boards.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner is averaging 21.5 points, 5.2 boards and 4.7 assists for the Magic.

The Magic get 14.8 points per game from Jalen Suggs, plus 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

The Magic are receiving 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Anthony Black.

The Magic get 12.5 points per game from Moritz Wagner, plus 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Paolo Banchero averages 29.0 points, 8.8 boards and 5.6 assists. He is making 49.5% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per contest.

