Luther Burden III 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last season, the Chicago Bears' Luther Burden III was 49th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 80.9. Heading into 2026, he is the 16th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
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Luther Burden III Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Burden's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|56.6
|208
|63
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|115.4
|88
|23
Luther Burden III 2025 Game-by-Game
In Week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers, Burden posted a season-high 19.8 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: eight receptions, 138 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Vikings
|-0.3
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|0.5
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|16.8
|3
|3
|101
|1
|Week 4
|@Raiders
|-0.4
|2
|2
|-4
|0
|Week 6
|@Commanders
|5.1
|4
|4
|51
|0
|Week 7
|Saints
|2.1
|2
|1
|22
|0
|Week 8
|@Ravens
|-0.1
|1
|1
|-1
|0
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Luther Burden III vs. Other Bears Receivers
The Bears threw the football on 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 46.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Burden's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Luther Burden III
|60
|47
|652
|2
|4
|Colston Loveland
|82
|58
|713
|6
|14
|Rome Odunze
|90
|44
|661
|6
|12
|Cole Kmet
|48
|30
|347
|2
|6
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