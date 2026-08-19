Luther Burden III 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Chicago Bears' Luther Burden III was 49th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 80.9. Heading into 2026, he is the 16th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Luther Burden III Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Burden's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 56.6 208 63 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 115.4 88 23

Luther Burden III 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers, Burden posted a season-high 19.8 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: eight receptions, 138 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Vikings -0.3 1 1 -3 0 Week 2 @Lions 0.5 2 1 5 0 Week 3 Cowboys 16.8 3 3 101 1 Week 4 @Raiders -0.4 2 2 -4 0 Week 6 @Commanders 5.1 4 4 51 0 Week 7 Saints 2.1 2 1 22 0 Week 8 @Ravens -0.1 1 1 -1 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Luther Burden III vs. Other Bears Receivers

The Bears threw the football on 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 46.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Burden's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Luther Burden III 60 47 652 2 4 Colston Loveland 82 58 713 6 14 Rome Odunze 90 44 661 6 12 Cole Kmet 48 30 347 2 6

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