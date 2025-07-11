Love Island U.S. 2025 Betting Odds Before the Season Finale

The Love Island U.S. finale is set for this Sunday, July 13th.

For weeks, our favorite islanders have searched for love and battled it out in the villa. Now, with the season nearing its end, the big question remains: who will win Love Island U.S.?

FanDuel customers in Ontario can now place bets on which man and woman will come out on top in each villa. For the latest Love Island betting odds, visit FanDuel Sportsbook Canada -- or check out the odds as of July 11th below.

Love Island U.S. Betting Odds

Odds subject to change.

Winning Female

Love Island USA 2025 - Winning Female Odds Amaya Espinal -310 Chelley Bissainthe +350 Olandria Carthen +800 Iris Kendall +1100 Huda Mustafa +1500

Amaya Espinal remains the clear frontrunner among the women on Love Island U.S., holding strong at -310.

Following Episode 33, odds for OG islander Chelley Bissainthe to win now sit as the second favorite (+350).

Winning Male

Love Island USA 2025 - Winning Male Odds Bryan Arenales -310 Ace Greene +350 Nicolas Vansteenberghe +800 Jose "Pepe" Garcia +1100 Chris Seeley +1500

On the men’s side, Bryan Arenales, currently coupled with Amaya, continues to dominate at -310.

Meanwhile, OG islander Ace Greene, paired with Chelley, has climbed to +350.

For all you Nicolandria fans, the two both sit at +800 in their respective markets.

Where Can I Bet On Love Island?

Betting on the 2025 Love Island casts is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.