Love Island U.S. 2025 Betting Odds Before the Season Finale
The Love Island U.S. finale is set for this Sunday, July 13th.
For weeks, our favorite islanders have searched for love and battled it out in the villa. Now, with the season nearing its end, the big question remains: who will win Love Island U.S.?
FanDuel customers in Ontario can now place bets on which man and woman will come out on top in each villa. For the latest Love Island betting odds, visit FanDuel Sportsbook Canada -- or check out the odds as of July 11th below.
Love Island U.S. Betting Odds
Odds subject to change.
Winning Female
Love Island USA 2025 - Winning Female
Odds
|Amaya Espinal
|-310
|Chelley Bissainthe
|+350
|Olandria Carthen
|+800
|Iris Kendall
|+1100
|Huda Mustafa
|+1500
Amaya Espinal remains the clear frontrunner among the women on Love Island U.S., holding strong at -310.
Following Episode 33, odds for OG islander Chelley Bissainthe to win now sit as the second favorite (+350).
Winning Male
Love Island USA 2025 - Winning Male
Odds
|Bryan Arenales
|-310
|Ace Greene
|+350
|Nicolas Vansteenberghe
|+800
|Jose "Pepe" Garcia
|+1100
|Chris Seeley
|+1500
On the men’s side, Bryan Arenales, currently coupled with Amaya, continues to dominate at -310.
Meanwhile, OG islander Ace Greene, paired with Chelley, has climbed to +350.
For all you Nicolandria fans, the two both sit at +800 in their respective markets.
Where Can I Bet On Love Island?
Betting on the 2025 Love Island casts is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.
