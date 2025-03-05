Louisville vs Cal Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

The California Golden Bears (13-16, 6-12 ACC) hope to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Louisville Cardinals (23-6, 16-2 ACC) on March 5, 2025.

Louisville vs. Cal Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. Cal Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Louisville win (93.3%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Louisville (-14.5) versus Cal on Wednesday. The total is set at 153.5 points for this game.

Louisville vs. Cal: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Cal is 16-12-0 ATS this season.

As a 14.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Cal is 3-1 against the spread compared to the 2-5 ATS record Louisville racks up as a 14.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Cardinals have fared worse when playing at home, covering six times in 15 home games, and nine times in 11 road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Golden Bears have a lower winning percentage at home (.438, 7-9-0 record) than away (.818, 9-2-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Louisville is 12-6-0 this season.

Cal has beaten the spread 11 times in 18 ACC games.

Louisville vs. Cal: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville has been victorious in 19, or 82.6%, of the 23 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Cardinals have yet to lose in seven games when named as moneyline favorite of -1449 or better.

Cal has been the underdog on the moneyline 15 total times this season. Cal has gone 3-12 in those games.

The Golden Bears have played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +810 or longer, and fell in each game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Louisville has a 93.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Louisville vs. Cal Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville outscores opponents by 10.3 points per game (scoring 79.5 per game to rank 54th in college basketball while giving up 69.2 per contest to rank 92nd in college basketball) and has a +298 scoring differential overall.

Chucky Hepburn is 162nd in the country with a team-high 16.3 points per game.

Cal puts up 74.5 points per game (163rd in college basketball) while allowing 75.4 per contest (282nd in college basketball). It has a -25 scoring differential.

Andrej Stojakovic is ranked 99th in college basketball with a team-high 17.2 points per game.

The Cardinals win the rebound battle by 5.2 boards on average. They record 35.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 40th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.9 per outing.

J'Vonne Hadley averages 7.3 rebounds per game (ranking 127th in college basketball) to lead the Cardinals.

The 33.0 rebounds per game the Golden Bears accumulate rank 118th in college basketball, 1.7 more than the 31.3 their opponents record.

Mady Sissoko's 7.8 rebounds per game lead the Golden Bears and rank 74th in the country.

Louisville ranks 48th in college basketball with 101.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 64th in college basketball defensively with 88.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Golden Bears' 95.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 196th in college basketball, and the 96.1 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 263rd in college basketball.

