Los Angeles Rams Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX

The Los Angeles Rams won five of their last six games -- with the exception being a Week 18 game where they rested some key players -- to rally and win the NFC West. This is their second straight trip to the postseason and their fourth playoff appearance over the past five campaigns.

The Rams Super Bowl Odds are +3500, the 10th-best, according to the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to win Super Bowl LIX: +3500 (10th)

+3500 (10th) Odds to win the NFC: +1400 (6th)

+1400 (6th) Preseason Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX: +3000 (14th)

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Los Angeles Rams +3500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Rams Statistical Breakdown

Schedule-adjusted stats via numberFire.

nERD: -0.05 (18th)

-0.05 (18th) Overall Offensive Rank: 13th Rushing Offense: 15th Passing Offense: 14th

13th Overall Defensive Rank: 21st Rushing Defense: 20th Passing Defense: 25th

21st Against-the-Spread Record: 8-9

8-9 Point Differential: -19 (17th)

Los Angeles Rams Analysis

The Rams were 1-4 heading into their bye week in Week 6, staring down the barrel of a lost season, but LA won 9 of its next 11 games to claim the NFC West crown.

On paper, though, this is one of the weaker teams in the postseason. The Rams sit outside the top 10 in both offense and defense, and they ended the year with a negative point differential. Their defense is a huge concern as the Rams are 21st in overall D and 25th versus the pass.

That pass defense will get a stiff test on Wild Card Weekend as Justin Jefferson, Sam Darnold and Jordan Addison are coming to SoFi Stadium. The Rams are 1.5-point home underdogs for that clash.

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl

Detroit Lions (+320)

Kansas City Chiefs (+370)

Baltimore Ravens (+550)

Buffalo Bills (+600)

Philadelphia Eagles (+650)

Minnesota Vikings (+1400)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2200)

Green Bay Packers (+2200)

Los Angeles Chargers (+2500)

Los Angeles Rams (+3500)

Washington Commanders (+4000)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+8500)

Denver Broncos (+8500)

Houston Texans (+10000)

