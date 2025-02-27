Los Angeles Rams Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

Currently, the Los Angeles Rams carry +4200 odds to win the Super Bowl.

Before you place your bet on this year at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the Los Angeles Rams futures insights you need to know.

Rams Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +4200 (Bet $100 to win $4,200)

Rams Stats Insights (2024)

The Rams ranked 15th in total offense (331.4 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (352.8 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Rams ranked 20th in scoring offense (21.6 points per game) and 17th in scoring defense (22.7 points allowed per game) last year.

Los Angeles totaled 227.5 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 10th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 20th, surrendering 222.8 passing yards per game.

The Rams put up 103.8 rushing yards per game on offense (24th in the NFL) last season, and they ranked 22nd on defense with 130.0 rushing yards allowed per game.

Los Angeles ranked 23rd in third-down efficiency (36.8%) on offense and 20th in third-down percentage allowed (40.7%) on defense last season.

The Rams put up 5.4 yards per play on offense last season, which ranked them 15th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they ranked 26th, surrendering 5.7 yards per play.

Los Angeles forced 20 total turnovers (14th in NFL) last season and turned it over 14 times (fourth in NFL) for a turnover margin of +6, 10th-ranked in the league.

