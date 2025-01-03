Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 9/8/24 Las Vegas Raiders 10 @ Los Angeles Chargers 22 12/14/23 Los Angeles Chargers 21 @ Las Vegas Raiders 63 10/1/23 Las Vegas Raiders 17 @ Los Angeles Chargers 24 12/4/22 Los Angeles Chargers 20 @ Las Vegas Raiders 27 9/11/22 Las Vegas Raiders 19 @ Los Angeles Chargers 24 1/9/22 Los Angeles Chargers 32 @ Las Vegas Raiders 35 10/4/21 Las Vegas Raiders 14 @ Los Angeles Chargers 28 View Full Table ChevronDown

Chargers vs. Raiders Rivalry

First meeting : The Chargers and Raiders first faced off on November 27, 1960, in a game the Chargers won 52-28, marking the start of their rivalry in the AFL.

: The Chargers and Raiders first faced off on November 27, 1960, in a game the Chargers won 52-28, marking the start of their rivalry in the AFL. AFC West rivals : Both teams are part of the AFC West division, ensuring at least two matchups each season, which enhances the intensity and competitiveness of the rivalry.

: Both teams are part of the AFC West division, ensuring at least two matchups each season, which enhances the intensity and competitiveness of the rivalry. All-time series : As of 2023, the Chargers and Raiders have played over 120 games against each other, with the Raiders holding a slight edge in the all-time series.

: As of 2023, the Chargers and Raiders have played over 120 games against each other, with the Raiders holding a slight edge in the all-time series. Notable players : The rivalry has featured numerous legendary players and coaches, including Hall of Famers like Dan Fouts and LaDainian Tomlinson for the Chargers and Al Davis and Howie Long for the Raiders.

: The rivalry has featured numerous legendary players and coaches, including Hall of Famers like Dan Fouts and LaDainian Tomlinson for the Chargers and Al Davis and Howie Long for the Raiders. Memorable moments : One of the most memorable moments occurred on January 9, 2022, when the Chargers and Raiders faced off in a dramatic Week 18 matchup that ended in a 35-32 overtime victory for the Raiders, with playoff implications on the line.

: One of the most memorable moments occurred on January 9, 2022, when the Chargers and Raiders faced off in a dramatic Week 18 matchup that ended in a 35-32 overtime victory for the Raiders, with playoff implications on the line. The "Holy Roller" play : A famous play in the rivalry occurred on September 10, 1978, when the Raiders’ Ken Stabler scored a touchdown after a controversial lateral play, known as the "Holy Roller," that still sparks debate among fans.

: A famous play in the rivalry occurred on September 10, 1978, when the Raiders’ Ken Stabler scored a touchdown after a controversial lateral play, known as the "Holy Roller," that still sparks debate among fans. Fan culture : The rivalry is fueled by passionate fan bases, with Raiders fans often known for their intense loyalty and "Black Hole" culture, while Chargers fans bring their own enthusiasm, making matchups highly charged events.

: The rivalry is fueled by passionate fan bases, with Raiders fans often known for their intense loyalty and "Black Hole" culture, while Chargers fans bring their own enthusiasm, making matchups highly charged events. Home-field advantage : Historically, both teams have enjoyed success at home, with the Chargers at SoFi Stadium and the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, creating a lively atmosphere during games.

: Historically, both teams have enjoyed success at home, with the Chargers at SoFi Stadium and the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, creating a lively atmosphere during games. Upset victories : The Chargers have pulled off some surprising victories against the Raiders, showcasing the competitiveness of the rivalry, particularly during seasons when one team is favored over the other.

: The Chargers have pulled off some surprising victories against the Raiders, showcasing the competitiveness of the rivalry, particularly during seasons when one team is favored over the other. Changing cities: The rivalry has evolved as both teams have changed locations, with the Chargers moving from San Diego to Los Angeles and the Raiders relocating from Oakland to Las Vegas, adding new dynamics to their matchups.

The Chargers-Raiders rivalry is characterized by its rich history, fierce competition, and memorable moments, making it one of the most storied rivalries in the NFL.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!