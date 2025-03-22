Lightning vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

On Saturday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are playing the Utah Hockey Club.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Lightning vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (40-23-5) vs. Utah Hockey Club (31-27-11)

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Saturday, March 22, 2025 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-120) Utah Hockey Club (+100) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (58.5%)

Lightning vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +205 to cover the spread, with the Utah Hockey Club being -260.

Lightning vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Utah Hockey Club on March 22, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Lightning vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Utah Hockey Club, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -120, and Utah is +100 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!