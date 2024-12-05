NHL
Lightning vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 5
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the San Jose Sharks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Lightning vs Sharks Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (12-9-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (10-13-5)
- Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-280)
|Sharks (+225)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (78.2%)
Lightning vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (-112 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -108.
Lightning vs Sharks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Sharks on December 5, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.
Lightning vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Lightning, San Jose is the underdog at +225, and Tampa Bay is -280 playing at home.