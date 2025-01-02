NHL
Lightning vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2
The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Tampa Bay Lightning facing the San Jose Sharks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Lightning vs Sharks Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (20-12-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-23-6)
- Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-280)
|Sharks (+225)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (65.3%)
Lightning vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Lightning. The Sharks are -110 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are -110.
Lightning vs Sharks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Lightning versus Sharks matchup on January 2 has been set at 6.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Lightning vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is a +225 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -280 favorite on the road.