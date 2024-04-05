Lightning vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Penguins vs Lightning Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (35-30-11) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (43-26-7)
- Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ABC and ESPN+
Penguins vs Lightning Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Penguins (-110)
|Lightning (-110)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Penguins vs Lightning Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Lightning win (54.9%)
Penguins vs Lightning Spread
- The Lightning are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Lightning are +215 to cover the spread, while the Penguins are -265 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.
Penguins vs Lightning Over/Under
- The over/under for the Penguins versus Lightning game on April 6 has been set at 6.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.
Penguins vs Lightning Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Penguins vs. Lightning reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-110) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (-110) on the road.