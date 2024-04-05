menu item
NHL

Lightning vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Penguins vs Lightning Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (35-30-11) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (43-26-7)
  • Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ABC and ESPN+

Penguins vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Penguins (-110)Lightning (-110)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Penguins vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (54.9%)

Penguins vs Lightning Spread

  • The Lightning are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Lightning are +215 to cover the spread, while the Penguins are -265 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Penguins vs Lightning Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Penguins versus Lightning game on April 6 has been set at 6.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Penguins vs Lightning Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Penguins vs. Lightning reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-110) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (-110) on the road.

