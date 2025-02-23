Lightning vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23

The NHL's Sunday schedule includes the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Seattle Kraken.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Kraken Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (31-20-4) vs. Seattle Kraken (24-29-4)

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-275) Kraken (+220) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (67.8%)

Lightning vs Kraken Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are -104 to cover the spread, with the Kraken being -118.

Lightning vs Kraken Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Lightning-Kraken game on February 23, with the over available at -132 and the under at +108.

Lightning vs Kraken Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Lightning vs. Kraken reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-275) and Seattle as the underdog (+220) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!