Lightning vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 19

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the St. Louis Blues.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Lightning vs Blues Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (17-10-2) vs. St. Louis Blues (15-15-3)

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-230) Blues (+188) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (68.8%)

Lightning vs Blues Puck Line

The Lightning are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blues. The Lightning are +110 to cover the spread, and the Blues are -134.

Lightning vs Blues Over/Under

Lightning versus Blues, on December 19, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Lightning vs Blues Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -230 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +188 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!