NHL
Lightning vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 19
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the St. Louis Blues.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Lightning vs Blues Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (17-10-2) vs. St. Louis Blues (15-15-3)
- Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-230)
|Blues (+188)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (68.8%)
Lightning vs Blues Puck Line
- The Lightning are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blues. The Lightning are +110 to cover the spread, and the Blues are -134.
Lightning vs Blues Over/Under
- Lightning versus Blues, on December 19, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.
Lightning vs Blues Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is a -230 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +188 underdog on the road.