NHL
Lightning vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Lightning vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (35-21-4) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (30-22-8)
- Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Blue Jackets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-178)
|Blue Jackets (+146)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (63.2%)
Lightning vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Blue Jackets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Blue Jackets are -164 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +134.
Lightning vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- The over/under for Lightning-Blue Jackets on March 4 is 6.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.
Lightning vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jackets-Lightning, Columbus is the underdog at +146, and Tampa Bay is -178 playing at home.