Lightning vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (35-21-4) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (30-22-8)

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-178) Blue Jackets (+146) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (63.2%)

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Blue Jackets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Blue Jackets are -164 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +134.

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

The over/under for Lightning-Blue Jackets on March 4 is 6.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jackets-Lightning, Columbus is the underdog at +146, and Tampa Bay is -178 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!