NHL
Lightning vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 24
The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL teams busy on Friday, versus the Chicago Blackhawks.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Lightning vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (25-18-3) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-28-4)
- Date: Friday, January 24, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-225)
|Blackhawks (+184)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (68.7%)
Lightning vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Lightning. The Blackhawks are -140 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +114.
Lightning vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The over/under for Lightning-Blackhawks on January 24 is 6.5. The over is +112, and the under is -138.
Lightning vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Lightning vs. Blackhawks reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-225) and Chicago as the underdog (+184) despite being the home team.