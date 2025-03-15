Liberty vs Jacksonville State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CUSA Tournament Championship

The CUSA champion will be decided on Saturday when the No. 1 seed Liberty Flames (27-6, 13-5 CUSA) and the No. 2 Jacksonville State Gamecocks (22-11, 12-6 CUSA) meet at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Liberty vs. Jacksonville State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama Arena: Von Braun Center

Liberty vs. Jacksonville State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Liberty win (67.2%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Liberty (-6.5) versus Jacksonville State on Saturday. The over/under is set at 130.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Liberty vs. Jacksonville State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Liberty has compiled an 18-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Jacksonville State has put together a 20-10-0 ATS record so far this season.

Liberty covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than Jacksonville State covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (100%).

Against the spread, the Flames have fared worse at home, covering five times in 12 home games, and nine times in 11 road games.

The Gamecocks have been better against the spread on the road (10-4-0) than at home (6-5-0) this year.

Against the spread, in conference action, Liberty is 10-9-0 this year.

Against the spread in CUSA play, Jacksonville State is 13-7-0 this season.

Liberty vs. Jacksonville State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Liberty has been victorious in 17, or 73.9%, of the 23 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Flames have been victorious 12 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -275 or better on the moneyline.

Jacksonville State is 7-9 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 43.8% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +220 or longer, the Gamecocks have a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of their games).

Liberty has an implied victory probability of 73.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Liberty vs. Jacksonville State Head-to-Head Comparison

Liberty averages 76.5 points per game (104th in college basketball) while giving up 62.8 per outing (10th in college basketball). It has a +453 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 13.7 points per game.

Taelon Peter's 13.7 points per game lead Liberty and are 418th in college basketball.

Jacksonville State outscores opponents by 5.8 points per game (posting 74.1 points per game, 167th in college basketball, and conceding 68.3 per contest, 68th in college basketball) and has a +189 scoring differential.

Jacksonville State's leading scorer, Jaron Pierre Jr., ranks fifth in the country, putting up 21.6 points per game.

The Flames average 30.4 rebounds per game (278th in college basketball) compared to the 31.2 of their opponents.

Zach Cleveland is 275th in college basketball play with 6.2 rebounds per game to lead the Flames.

The Gamecocks grab 35 rebounds per game (37th in college basketball) while conceding 29.9 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.1 boards per game.

Mason Nicholson tops the team with 7.6 rebounds per game (92nd in college basketball).

Liberty ranks 26th in college basketball with 103.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 17th in college basketball defensively with 85.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Gamecocks average 98.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (100th in college basketball), and allow 91.1 points per 100 possessions (119th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!