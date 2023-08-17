FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Liberty Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Liberty Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:56 AM

The Liberty Flames' 2023 record sits at 6-0. See their full schedule and results in the article below.

Liberty 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Bowling GreenSeptember 2W 34-24Flames (-7.5)48.5
2New Mexico StateSeptember 9W 33-17Flames (-9.5)55.5
3@ BuffaloSeptember 16W 55-27Flames (-3.5)54.5
4@ Florida InternationalSeptember 23W 38-6Flames (-10.5)54.5
6Sam HoustonOctober 5W 21-16--
7@ Jacksonville StateOctober 10W 31-13Flames (-6.5)58.5
8Middle TennesseeOctober 17-Flames (-11.5)53.5
Liberty Last Game

The Flames took home a win against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 31-13 in their last game. In that game against the Gamecocks, Kaidon Salter had 177 yards on 12-of-21 passing (57.1%) for the Flames, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 31 yards. In the ground game, Quinton Cooley took 28 carries for 163 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. Treon Sibley accumulated three catches for 65 yards (21.7 per catch) and one touchdown against the Gamecocks.

Liberty Betting Insights

  • Liberty has yet to lose a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.
  • The Flames have been the moneyline favorite a total of five times this season, and they've won all of those games.

