2023 Liberty Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:56 AM

The Liberty Flames' 2023 record sits at 6-0. See their full schedule and results in the article below.

Liberty 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Bowling Green September 2 W 34-24 Flames (-7.5) 48.5 2 New Mexico State September 9 W 33-17 Flames (-9.5) 55.5 3 @ Buffalo September 16 W 55-27 Flames (-3.5) 54.5 4 @ Florida International September 23 W 38-6 Flames (-10.5) 54.5 6 Sam Houston October 5 W 21-16 - - 7 @ Jacksonville State October 10 W 31-13 Flames (-6.5) 58.5 8 Middle Tennessee October 17 - Flames (-11.5) 53.5 View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Liberty Last Game

The Flames took home a win against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 31-13 in their last game. In that game against the Gamecocks, Kaidon Salter had 177 yards on 12-of-21 passing (57.1%) for the Flames, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 31 yards. In the ground game, Quinton Cooley took 28 carries for 163 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. Treon Sibley accumulated three catches for 65 yards (21.7 per catch) and one touchdown against the Gamecocks.

Liberty Betting Insights

Liberty has yet to lose a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.

The Flames have been the moneyline favorite a total of five times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Check out even more analysis about Liberty on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Liberty Flames on FanDuel today!