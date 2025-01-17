Lecomte Stakes Expert Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for Saturday 1/18/25

FanDuel TV racing analysts break down the Lecomte Stakes at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans on Saturday, January 18th.

Lecomte Stakes Expert Picks

Check out our expert picks and analysis from FanDuel TV:

As always, check the program for scratches and changes, monitor the weather, and keep an eye on the track conditions.

We also reference Equibase Speed Figure when needed for selected races in order to inform how fast a horse has been running in each of its races after adjusting for track, distance, and conditions.

Lecomte Stakes Odds

This is the field for the 2025 Lecomte Stakes in order of post position, including trainers and jockeys for each horse.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML Odds 1 Innovator D. Wayne Lukas Jaime Torres 10-1 2 Maximum Promise Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez, Jr. 10-1 3 Admiral Dennis Brad Cox Joel Rosario 8-1 4 Magnitude Steve Asmussen Jose Ortiz 6-1 5 Optical Keith Desormeaux James Graham 20-1 6 Golden Afternoon Nicholas Vaccarezza Axel Concepcion 20-1 7 Calling Card Mike Maker Frankie Dettori 12-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

