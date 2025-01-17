FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Horse Racing

Lecomte Stakes Expert Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for Saturday 1/18/25

numberFire Racing

Lecomte Stakes Expert Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for Saturday 1/18/25

FanDuel TV racing analysts break down the Lecomte Stakes at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans on Saturday, January 18th.

Head over to FanDuel Racing to place your wagers! New players, get your first win-type wager on a single horse in any race at any track No Sweat First Win Bet up to $500 with FanDuel Racing.

Lecomte Stakes Expert Picks

Check out our expert picks and analysis from FanDuel TV:

As always, check the program for scratches and changes, monitor the weather, and keep an eye on the track conditions.

We also reference Equibase Speed Figure when needed for selected races in order to inform how fast a horse has been running in each of its races after adjusting for track, distance, and conditions.

Lecomte Stakes Odds

This is the field for the 2025 Lecomte Stakes in order of post position, including trainers and jockeys for each horse.

Post
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
ML Odds
1InnovatorD. Wayne LukasJaime Torres10-1
2Maximum PromiseKenny McPeekBrian Hernandez, Jr.10-1
3Admiral DennisBrad CoxJoel Rosario8-1
4MagnitudeSteve AsmussenJose Ortiz6-1
5OpticalKeith DesormeauxJames Graham20-1
6Golden AfternoonNicholas VaccarezzaAxel Concepcion20-1
7Calling CardMike MakerFrankie Dettori12-1

Check out our full contender review at FanDuel Research.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

