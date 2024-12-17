Lamar Jackson Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will take on the 22nd-ranked passing defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers (222.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Is Jackson a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Steelers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Jackson vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: December 21, 2024

December 21, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 21.2

21.2 Projected Passing Yards: 231.66

231.66 Projected Passing TDs: 1.56

1.56 Projected Rushing Yards: 56.17

56.17 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Jackson Fantasy Performance

With 357.5 fantasy points this season (25.5 per game), Jackson is the top player in fantasy football right now.

Through his last three games, Jackson has completed 60-of-83 throws for 704 yards, with nine passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 84.1 total fantasy points (28.0 per game). With his legs, he's added 159 rushing yards on 22 attempts with one TD.

Jackson has posted 131.9 fantasy points (26.4 per game) in his last five games, as he's compiled 1,201 yards on 101-of-149 passing, with 14 touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 238 rushing yards on 33 carries with one TD.

The peak of Jackson's fantasy season so far was last week against the New York Giants, when he carried six times for 65 yards on his way to 36.1 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Lamar Jackson stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, throwing for 207 yards and one touchdown with one interception with 46 yards on four attempts on the ground (14.9 fantasy points).

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has allowed two players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Steelers have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed six players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 16 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Steelers this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed one player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Lamar Jackson?