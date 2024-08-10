menu item
Lamar Jackson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In Week 1, the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson picked up 25.1 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the third-most popular fantasy QB (by average draft position). For lots more stats and projections on him, check out this article.

Lamar Jackson Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Jackson's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points331.244
2024 Projected Fantasy Points358.133

Lamar Jackson 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins, Jackson put up a season-high 36.3 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 18-of-21 (85.7%), 321 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 35 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Chiefs25.126-for-41273100

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Receiving Corps

Jackson completed 67.2% of his passes to throw for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. Here's a look at how several of Jackson's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Zay Flowers10877858513
Mark Andrews6145544614
Isaiah Likely403041157

Want more data and analysis on Lamar Jackson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

