Lamar Jackson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
In Week 1, the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson picked up 25.1 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the third-most popular fantasy QB (by average draft position). For lots more stats and projections on him, check out this article.
Lamar Jackson Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Jackson's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|331.2
|4
|4
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|358.1
|3
|3
Lamar Jackson 2023 Game-by-Game
In Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins, Jackson put up a season-high 36.3 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 18-of-21 (85.7%), 321 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 35 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|25.1
|26-for-41
|273
|1
|0
|0
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Receiving Corps
Jackson completed 67.2% of his passes to throw for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. Here's a look at how several of Jackson's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Zay Flowers
|108
|77
|858
|5
|13
|Mark Andrews
|61
|45
|544
|6
|14
|Isaiah Likely
|40
|30
|411
|5
|7
