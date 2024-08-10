Lamar Jackson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

In Week 1, the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson picked up 25.1 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the third-most popular fantasy QB (by average draft position). For lots more stats and projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Lamar Jackson Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Jackson's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 331.2 4 4 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 358.1 3 3

Lamar Jackson 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins, Jackson put up a season-high 36.3 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 18-of-21 (85.7%), 321 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 35 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 25.1 26-for-41 273 1 0 0

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Receiving Corps

Jackson completed 67.2% of his passes to throw for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. Here's a look at how several of Jackson's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Zay Flowers 108 77 858 5 13 Mark Andrews 61 45 544 6 14 Isaiah Likely 40 30 411 5 7

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Lamar Jackson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.