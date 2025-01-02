Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025

Thursday, January 2, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA, KATU, and KUNP

The Portland Trail Blazers (11-21) are 9-point underdogs as they try to stop a seven-game road slide when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers (18-14) on Thursday, January 2, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA, KATU, and KUNP. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -9 224.5 -405 +320

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (77.1%)

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread 16 times this season (16-16-0).

The Trail Blazers have played 32 games, with 16 wins against the spread.

Lakers games have gone over the total 15 times this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have hit the over on 17 of 32 set point totals (53.1%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed better when playing at home, covering eight times in 15 home games, and eight times in 17 road games.

The Lakers have gone over the total in eight of 15 home games (53.3%), compared to seven of 17 road games (41.2%).

Portland has been better against the spread at home (9-7-0) than on the road (7-8-1) this year.

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under 68.8% of the time at home (11 of 16), and 37.5% of the time on the road (six of 16).

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis averages 26.1 points, 11.6 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 52.7% from the floor.

LeBron James is averaging 23.4 points, 8.9 assists and 7.7 boards.

Austin Reaves is averaging 18.3 points, 4.3 boards and 5.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Rui Hachimura averages 12.3 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 43.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per game.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 10 points, 3.5 boards and 1.1 assists.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 13.4 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 5.8 boards and 3.2 assists.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 17.5 points, 2.7 boards and 4.9 assists per game from Anfernee Simons.

Per game, Jerami Grant provides the Trail Blazers 15 points, 3.6 boards and 2.3 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 1 block.

Deandre Ayton averages 14.7 points, 10.2 boards and 1.4 assists. He is making 56.7% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Toumani Camara gets the Trail Blazers 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

