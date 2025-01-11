Lakers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

Lakers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (18-19) are 4-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (20-16) on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and FDSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 223 points.

Lakers vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -4 223 -166 +140

Lakers vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (64.8%)

Lakers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread in a matchup 18 times this season (18-17-1).

The Spurs are 19-18-0 against the spread this year.

Lakers games have gone over the total 16 times out of 37 chances this season.

Spurs games this year have gone over the point total 17 times in 37 opportunities (45.9%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has played better at home, covering 10 times in 17 home games, and eight times in 19 road games.

When playing at home, the Lakers exceed the total 47.1% of the time (eight of 17 games). They've hit the over in 42.1% of games on the road (eight of 19 contests).

Against the spread, San Antonio has had better results away (9-8-0) than at home (10-10-0).

In terms of the over/under, Spurs games have finished over less frequently at home (nine of 20, 45%) than away (eight of 17, 47.1%).

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis is averaging 25.8 points, 11.9 boards and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (third in NBA).

LeBron James averages 23.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.8 assists.

Austin Reaves is averaging 18.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 11.9 points, 5.1 boards and 1.5 assists.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 9.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1 assists.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 25.1 points, 10.8 boards and 3.8 assists. He is also draining 47.9% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per game.

The Spurs are receiving 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game from Chris Paul.

The Spurs are getting 12 points, 4.6 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Julian Champagnie.

Keldon Johnson's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He is making 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 28% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

The Spurs receive 10.7 points per game from Stephon Castle, plus 2.4 boards and 3.7 assists.

