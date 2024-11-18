Lakers vs. Jazz NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 19

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and KJZZ

The Los Angeles Lakers (9-4) are heavy favorites (-10.5) as they look to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the Utah Jazz (3-10) on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and KJZZ. The matchup's over/under is set at 229.5.

Lakers vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -10.5 229.5 -549 +410

Lakers vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (75.5%)

Lakers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread eight times in 13 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Jazz are 5-7-1 this year.

Games involving the Lakers have hit the over seven times this season.

The Jazz have gone over the point total 38.5% of the time this season (five of 13 games with a set point total).

In home games, Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread (5-1-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (3-4-0).

In terms of over/unders, the Lakers hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've gone over the total three times in six opportunities this season (50%). On the road, they have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

Against the spread, Utah has had better results on the road (4-3-0) than at home (1-4-1).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (33.3%, two of six) than away (42.9%, three of seven).

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis is averaging 31.1 points, 2.6 assists and 11.2 boards.

LeBron James averages 23.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.2 assists.

Austin Reaves averages 18.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 12.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Rui Hachimura averages 12.7 points, 6.1 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 42.1% from the field and 50.0% from downtown (eighth in league), with 1.8 made treys per game.

Jazz Leaders

John Collins' numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 7.8 boards and 2.6 assists per game. He is also sinking 52.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.0 trey.

Collin Sexton averages 15.5 points, 2.9 boards and 3.0 assists. He is also making 45.2% of his shots from the field and 44.0% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Per game, Keyonte George gets the Jazz 14.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Jazz receive 15.7 points per game from Jordan Clarkson, plus 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

The Jazz are getting 17.3 points, 6.4 boards and 2.4 assists per game from Lauri Markkanen.

