Lakers vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 15

Lakers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSSUN

The Los Angeles Lakers (20-17) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (20-18) on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena as 3.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on SportsNet LA and FDSSUN. The matchup's point total is 218.

Lakers vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -3.5 218 -174 +146

Lakers vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (51%)

Lakers vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Lakers are 18-18-1 against the spread this season.

The Heat are 17-19-2 against the spread this season.

This season, 17 of the Lakers' games have gone over the point total out of 38 chances.

Heat games this season have hit the over on 20 of 38 set point totals (52.6%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed better when playing at home, covering 10 times in 18 home games, and eight times in 19 road games.

When it comes to over/unders, the Lakers hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total nine times in 18 opportunities this season (50%). In road games, they have hit the over eight times in 19 opportunities (42.1%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Miami has a better winning percentage at home (.471, 8-8-1 record) than away (.429, 9-11-1).

In terms of the over/under, Heat games have finished over 10 of 17 times at home (58.8%), and 10 of 21 away (47.6%).

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis' numbers on the season are 25.9 points, 11.9 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 52.5% from the floor.

LeBron James is averaging 23.7 points, 7.6 boards and 8.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Austin Reaves averages 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 11.8 points, 5.1 boards and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 9.6 points, 3.3 boards and 1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Heat Leaders

Per game, Tyler Herro gets the Heat 24 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Bam Adebayo averages 16.1 points, 9.8 boards and 4.6 assists. He is also draining 45.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Heat are receiving 12 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Terry Rozier.

Jaime Jaquez's numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 4.8 boards and 2.7 assists per game. He is draining 43.9% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Duncan Robinson gives the Heat 10.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.