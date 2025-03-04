Lafayette vs Holy Cross Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Patriot League Tournament

The No. 10 seed Holy Cross Crusaders (13-18, 5-13 Patriot League) will play in the Patriot League tournament against the No. 7 seed Lafayette Leopards (12-19, 7-11 Patriot League) on Tuesday at Kirby Sports Center, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Lafayette vs. Holy Cross Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Easton, Pennsylvania

Easton, Pennsylvania Arena: Kirby Sports Center

Lafayette vs. Holy Cross Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lafayette win (68%)

Lafayette is a 6.5-point favorite against Holy Cross on Tuesday and the over/under has been set at 137.5 points. Keep reading for some betting insights and trends before making an informed wager on the outing.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Lafayette vs. Holy Cross: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Lafayette has compiled an 18-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Holy Cross has put together a 14-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Lafayette hasn't covered the spread as a 6.5-point favorite or more this season, while Holy Cross covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more 62.5% of the time.

The Leopards have done a better job covering the spread in road games (10-6-0) than they have at home (8-6-0).

The Crusaders have been better against the spread away (9-7-0) than at home (4-7-0) this season.

Lafayette has 11 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this season.

Holy Cross has covered the spread seven times in 18 Patriot League games.

Lafayette vs. Holy Cross: Moneyline Betting Stats

Lafayette has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 13 games this year and has walked away with the win seven times (53.8%) in those games.

The Leopards have played as a favorite of -275 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Holy Cross has compiled an 8-17 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 32% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +220 or longer, the Crusaders have gone 2-5 (28.6%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Lafayette has a 73.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Lafayette vs. Holy Cross Head-to-Head Comparison

Lafayette averages 68.5 points per game (312th in college basketball) while allowing 68.9 per contest (85th in college basketball). It has a -12 scoring differential overall.

Alex Chaikin's 13.3 points per game lead Lafayette and are 472nd in the nation.

Holy Cross is being outscored by 2.6 points per game, with a -79 scoring differential overall. It puts up 69.6 points per game (290th in college basketball), and allows 72.2 per contest (192nd in college basketball).

Max Green leads Holy Cross, recording 14.8 points per game (284th in college basketball).

The Leopards grab 31.6 rebounds per game (194th in college basketball) while allowing 32.9 per outing to their opponents. They are outrebounded by 1.3 boards per game.

Justin Vander Baan leads the team with 6.9 rebounds per game (181st in college basketball action).

The Crusaders lose the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. They record 29.5 rebounds per game, 316th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 31.3.

Jaiden Feroah tops the Crusaders with 5.7 rebounds per game (393rd in college basketball).

Lafayette's 92.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 276th in college basketball, and the 92.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 166th in college basketball.

The Crusaders average 94.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (203rd in college basketball), and give up 98.2 points per 100 possessions (308th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!