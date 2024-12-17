Kyren Williams Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Kyren Williams and the Los Angeles Rams will play the New York Jets and their 16th-ranked rushing defense (121.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Williams a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Jets? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Williams this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Williams vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets

Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6

14.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.1

15.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 88.87

88.87 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.85

0.85 Projected Receiving Yards: 6.89

6.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Williams has piled up 206.0 fantasy points in 2024 (14.7 per game), which ranks him sixth at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 23 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Williams has put up 50.2 fantasy points (16.7 per game), rushing for 299 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 73 carries. He has also contributed 23 yards on five catches (five targets) as a pass-catcher.

Williams has 70.0 total fantasy points (14.0 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 104 times for 457 yards with four touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 23 yards on five catches (five targets).

The highlight of Williams' fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers, when he carried 24 times for 89 yards and two touchdowns on his way to 29.6 fantasy points. He also had two receptions (on two targets) for 27 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Kyren Williams had his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins, when he tallied just 6.2 fantasy points (15 carries, 62 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has allowed more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Jets have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New York has allowed four players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

No opposing QB has thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Jets this year.

A total of four players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New York this year.

The Jets have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

New York has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Jets have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

New York has given up at least one rushing TD to 15 players this year.

The Jets have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kyren Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.