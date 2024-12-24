Kyler Murray Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be up against the 19th-ranked passing defense of the Los Angeles Rams (220 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday.

Is Murray a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Rams? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Murray vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Game Day: December 28, 2024

December 28, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.6

17.6 Projected Passing Yards: 229.05

229.05 Projected Passing TDs: 1.21

1.21 Projected Rushing Yards: 32.92

32.92 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Murray Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Murray is currently the 11th-ranked player in fantasy (13th overall), with 253.5 total fantasy points (16.9 per game).

In his last three games, Murray has amassed 48.5 fantasy points (16.2 per game), connecting on 68-of-100 passes for 685 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's added 90 rushing yards on 16 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

Murray has completed 123-of-182 throws for 1,230 yards, with four touchdowns and six interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 74.0 total fantasy points (14.8 per game). With his legs, he's added 147 rushing yards on 25 attempts with one TD.

The peak of Murray's fantasy season so far was Week 10 against the New York Jets, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 28.7 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyler Murray's game versus the Chicago Bears in Week 9 was his worst of the season, as he put up 4.8 fantasy points. He passed for 154 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Rams have given up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has allowed seven players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has allowed over 100 yards receiving to seven players this season.

The Rams have allowed 19 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to four players this season.

The Rams have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this season.

Los Angeles has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Rams this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kyler Murray? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.