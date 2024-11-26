Kyler Murray Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Quarterback Kyler Murray has a matchup versus the 28th-ranked pass defense in the league (242.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his Arizona Cardinals take on the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Murray vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.5

15.5 Projected Passing Yards: 214.03

214.03 Projected Passing TDs: 1.08

1.08 Projected Rushing Yards: 26.90

26.90 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Murray Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Murray is currently the eighth-ranked fantasy player (10th overall), tallying 189.8 total fantasy points (17.3 per game).

Over his last three games, Murray has tallied 43.8 fantasy points (14.6 per game), as he's racked up 705 yards on 59-of-81 passing with one touchdown and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 36 rushing yards on seven carries with two TDs.

Murray has tallied 86.2 fantasy points (17.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's compiled 1,157 yards on 99-of-143 passing, with four touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 119 rushing yards on 18 carries with three TDs.

The peak of Murray's fantasy season so far was Week 10 against the New York Jets, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 28.7 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Kyler Murray stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears, throwing for 154 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions with six yards on two attempts on the ground (4.8 fantasy points).

Vikings Defensive Performance

Three players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed two players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

A total of seven players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Minnesota this season.

A total of 15 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Vikings this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Minnesota this season.

Two players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has given up at least one rushing TD to four players this season.

The Vikings have given up at least two rushing TDs to one player this year.

