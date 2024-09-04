Kyler Murray Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will take on the team with last year's seventh-ranked passing defense, the Buffalo Bills (196.6 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Considering Murray for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Bills? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Murray vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills

Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.93

17.93 Projected Passing Yards: 221.50

221.50 Projected Passing TDs: 1.24

1.24 Projected Rushing Yards: 39.11

39.11 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Murray 2023 Fantasy Performance

With 146.4 fantasy points (18.3 per game), Murray was 26th at his position (and 79th in the NFL).

In his best game last year -- Week 17 versus the Philadelphia Eagles -- Murray accumulated 23.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 25-of-31 (80.6%), 232 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 5 carries, 24 yards.

In his second-best game of the year -- Week 11 against the Houston Texans -- Murray finished with 21.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 20-of-30 (66.7%), 214 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 7 carries, 51 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the year, Murray ended up with 11.8 fantasy points -- 13-of-23 (56.5%), 145 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs. That was in Week 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In his second-worst game of the year (Week 15 versus the San Francisco 49ers), Murray finished with 13.3 fantasy points -- 26-of-39 (66.7%), 211 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 6 carries, 49 yards.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo gave up more than 300 passing yards to two QBs last season.

12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Bills last year.

Against Buffalo last season, five players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the Bills allowed one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, Buffalo allowed more than 100 receiving yards to three players last season.

The Bills allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.

Buffalo didn't allow more than one receiving TD to any opposing player last season.

In the run game, three players racked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Bills last season.

In terms of run defense, Buffalo gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players last season.

Three players rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Bills last year.

