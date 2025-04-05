NHL
Kraken vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5
NHL action on Saturday includes the Seattle Kraken facing the San Jose Sharks.
Kraken vs Sharks Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (32-38-6) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-45-10)
- Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kraken vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kraken (-178)
|Sharks (+146)
|5.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (59.8%)
Kraken vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Kraken. The Sharks are -168 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are +136.
Kraken vs Sharks Over/Under
- Kraken versus Sharks on April 5 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -140 and the under +112.
Kraken vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is the underdog, +146 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -178 favorite despite being on the road.