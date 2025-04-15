Kraken vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 15

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Seattle Kraken face the Los Angeles Kings.

Kraken vs Kings Game Info

Seattle Kraken (35-40-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (47-24-9)

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN

Kraken vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kraken (-120) Kings (+100) 5.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (52.9%)

Kraken vs Kings Puck Line

The Kraken are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kings. The Kraken are +194 to cover the spread, and the Kings are -245.

Kraken vs Kings Over/Under

The Kraken-Kings matchup on April 15 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -114 and the under is -106.

Kraken vs Kings Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Kraken vs. Kings reveal Seattle as the favorite (-120) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+100) on the road.

