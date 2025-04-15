NHL
Kraken vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 15
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Seattle Kraken face the Los Angeles Kings.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Kraken vs Kings Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (35-40-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (47-24-9)
- Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN
Kraken vs Kings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kraken (-120)
|Kings (+100)
|5.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (52.9%)
Kraken vs Kings Puck Line
- The Kraken are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kings. The Kraken are +194 to cover the spread, and the Kings are -245.
Kraken vs Kings Over/Under
- The Kraken-Kings matchup on April 15 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -114 and the under is -106.
Kraken vs Kings Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Kraken vs. Kings reveal Seattle as the favorite (-120) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+100) on the road.