Knicks vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

Knicks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and SportsNet

The Toronto Raptors (7-22) will attempt to break a seven-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (18-10) on Monday, December 23, 2024 at Madison Square Garden as big, 14-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and SportsNet. The point total for the matchup is 226.5.

Knicks vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -14 226.5 -952 +640

Knicks vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (88.3%)

Knicks vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Knicks have put together a 14-13-1 record against the spread this season.

The Raptors have played 29 games, with 17 wins against the spread.

This season, 16 of the Knicks' games have gone over the point total out of 29 chances.

Raptors games this season have hit the over on 14 of 29 set point totals (48.3%).

New York has covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as road games (50%). It has covered six times in 12 games when playing at home and eight times in 16 games when playing on the road.

Looking at over/unders, the Knicks hit the over more often at home, as they've eclipsed the total seven times in 12 opportunities this season (58.3%). In away games, they have hit the over nine times in 16 opportunities (56.2%).

Against the spread, Toronto has performed better at home (10-5-1) than away (7-5-1).

In terms of the over/under, Raptors games have gone over more frequently at home (10 of 16, 62.5%) than away (four of 13, 30.8%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.5 points, 14 boards and 3.4 assists.

Jalen Brunson averages 25.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists.

Josh Hart averages 14.1 points, 8.2 boards and 5.5 assists.

OG Anunoby averages 16.6 points, 5 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 34.7% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Mikal Bridges averages 17.5 points, 3.5 boards and 3.3 assists, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 35.1% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Raptors Leaders

RJ Barrett is averaging 23.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Raptors.

The Raptors receive 15.5 points per game from Jakob Poeltl, plus 11 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

The Raptors get 19.4 points per game from Scottie Barnes, plus 8.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists.

Per game, Ochai Agbaji gives the Raptors 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Gradey Dick gives the Raptors 18.3 points, 3.4 boards and 2.1 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

