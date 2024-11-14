Knicks vs. Nets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 15

Knicks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and YES

The New York Knicks (5-6) are at home in Atlantic Division action against the Brooklyn Nets (5-7) on Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The Knicks are double-digit favorites by 11 points in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The point total is set at 216.5 in the matchup.

Knicks vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -11 -108 -112 216.5 -110 -110 -549 +410

Knicks vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (76.3%)

Knicks vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread five times in 11 games with a set spread.

The Nets have played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over seven times out of 12 chances.

Nets games this season have hit the over 50% of the time (six out of 12 games with a set point total).

New York has done a better job covering the spread in home games (2-2-0) than it has in road tilts (3-4-0).

The Knicks have eclipsed the over/under in two of four home games (50%). They've done better in away games, eclipsing the total in five of seven matchups (71.4%).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (2-3-1). Away, it is .833 (5-1-0).

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have gone over 50% of the time this year, both at home (three of six) and on the road (three of six).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 26.5 points, 12.2 boards and 2.7 assists.

Jalen Brunson averages 24.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 58.3% from the floor (10th in NBA).

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.2 points, 5 boards and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 15.6 points, 3.5 assists and 3.8 boards.

Nets Leaders

Dennis Schroder averages 19.3 points for the Nets, plus 3 boards and 5.9 assists.

Cameron Thomas averages 23.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is also sinking 43.5% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per contest.

Cameron Johnson's numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is draining 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 triples.

The Nets receive 8.6 points per game from Nic Claxton, plus 7.7 boards and 2.5 assists.

The Nets are receiving 9.8 points, 4.6 boards and 1 assists per game from Ziaire Williams.

