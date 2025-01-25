Knicks vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

Knicks vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: NBCS-CA and MSG

Two of the league's best scorers square off when Jalen Brunson (ninth, 26 PPG) and the New York Knicks (29-16) host De'Aaron Fox (12th, 25.4 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (23-21) on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-CA and MSG. The Knicks are 6.5-point favorites. The over/under is 233.5 in the matchup.

Knicks vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -6.5 233.5 -250 +205

Knicks vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (69.4%)

Knicks vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Knicks are 22-22-1 against the spread this season.

The Kings have played 44 games, with 17 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Knicks have hit the over 25 times out of 44 chances this season.

The Kings have gone over the point total 56.8% of the time this season (25 of 44 games with a set point total).

New York has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (11-10-1) than it has in road affairs (11-12-0).

The Knicks have hit the over on the over/under in 12 of 22 home games (54.5%). They've done better in road games, going over the total in 13 of 23 matchups (56.5%).

Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread at home is .360 (9-15-1). Away, it is .421 (8-10-1).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Kings' games have finished above the over/under at home (56%, 14 of 25) than away (57.9%, 11 of 19).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 25.1 points, 3.5 assists and 13.9 rebounds.

Brunson averages 26 points, 3 rebounds and 7.3 assists, shooting 48.6% from the field and 39.1% from downtown, with 2.3 made treys per game.

Josh Hart is averaging 14 points, 5.6 assists and 9.6 boards.

OG Anunoby averages 16 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 47.1% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Mikal Bridges averages 17.9 points, 3.1 boards and 3.2 assists, shooting 49% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis averages 21 points, 14.4 boards and 6.2 assists. He is also sinking 60.1% of his shots from the field (ninth in NBA) and 47.5% from beyond the arc (third in league), with 1.2 triples per contest.

Fox's numbers on the season are 25.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. He is draining 47% of his shots from the floor and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 treys.

Per game, DeMar DeRozan provides the Kings 21.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Kings receive 17.6 points per game from Malik Monk, plus 3.6 boards and 5.6 assists.

Per game, Keegan Murray provides the Kings 11.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.