Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 26

Knicks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN, MSG, and NBCS-PH

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (37-20) are 9.5-point favorites against Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers (20-37) Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, MSG, and NBCS-PH. The matchup has an over/under set at 231.5 points.

Knicks vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -9.5 231.5 -429 +340

Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (80%)

Knicks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 27 times over 57 games with a set spread.

The 76ers have 20 wins against the spread in 57 games this season.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 34 times this season.

76ers games this season have hit the over on 31 of 57 set point totals (54.4%).

At home, New York sports a worse record against the spread (14-15-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (13-14-0).

When playing at home, the Knicks eclipse the total 60% of the time (18 of 30 games). They've hit the over in 59.3% of away games (16 of 27 contests).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Philadelphia has a lower winning percentage at home (.300, 9-21-0 record) than away (.407, 11-16-0).

Looking at the over/under, 76ers games have gone over less frequently at home (16 of 30, 53.3%) than on the road (15 of 27, 55.6%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.8 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Brunson averages 26 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

Josh Hart is averaging 14.8 points, 5.8 assists and 9.7 boards.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.5 points, 3.2 boards and 3.3 assists.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16 points, 4.6 boards and 2 assists.

76ers Leaders

Maxey's numbers on the season are 27.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6 assists per game. He is also draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 triples.

Per game, Kelly Oubre Jr. gives the 76ers 14.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.5 blocks.

Paul George's numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 5.2 boards and 4.2 assists per game. He is sinking 43.2% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 treys.

Per game, Quentin Grimes gets the 76ers 10.8 points, 4.1 boards and 2.3 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 6.9 points, 7.4 boards and 0.6 assists per game. He is draining 51.4% of his shots from the field.

