Kirk Cousins Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins will take on the ninth-ranked pass defense of the Kansas City Chiefs (190.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Considering Cousins for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Chiefs? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Cousins vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.10

17.10 Projected Passing Yards: 250.46

250.46 Projected Passing TDs: 2.00

2.00 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.98

5.98 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Cousins Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Cousins is currently the ninth-ranked fantasy player (11th overall), putting up 80.4 total fantasy points (20.1 per game).

During his last three games, Cousins has compiled 870 passing yards (75-of-113) for nine passing TDs with three picks, leading to 63.9 fantasy points (21.3 per game) during that period.

The peak of Cousins' fantasy campaign was a Week 2 performance versus the Philadelphia Eagles, a game where he went off for 364 passing yards and four touchdowns with zero picks (for 28.6 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Kirk Cousins stumbled to his worst performance of the season last week against the Carolina Panthers, throwing for 139 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions (9.6 fantasy points).

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has not allowed a player to total more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has allowed one player to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Chiefs have not allowed someone to throw for three or more TDs against them in a game this season.

A total of one player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Kansas City this year.

A total of Four players have caught a touchdown pass against the Chiefs this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Kansas City has allowed one player to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Chiefs have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

