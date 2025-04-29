FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Kings vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Kings vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Kings vs Oilers Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (48-25-9) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: TNT

Kings vs Oilers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-134)Oilers (+112)6.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (55.2%)

Kings vs Oilers Puck Line

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +180 to cover the spread, with the Oilers being -225.

Kings vs Oilers Over/Under

  • Kings versus Oilers on April 29 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.

Kings vs Oilers Moneyline

  • The Kings vs Oilers moneyline has Los Angeles as a -134 favorite, while Edmonton is a +112 underdog on the road.

