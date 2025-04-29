NHL
Kings vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers.
Kings vs Oilers Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (48-25-9) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5)
- Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: TNT
Kings vs Oilers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-134)
|Oilers (+112)
|6.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (55.2%)
Kings vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +180 to cover the spread, with the Oilers being -225.
Kings vs Oilers Over/Under
- Kings versus Oilers on April 29 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.
Kings vs Oilers Moneyline
- The Kings vs Oilers moneyline has Los Angeles as a -134 favorite, while Edmonton is a +112 underdog on the road.