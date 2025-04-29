Kings vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Kings vs Oilers Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (48-25-9) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5)

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: TNT

Kings vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-134) Oilers (+112) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (55.2%)

Kings vs Oilers Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +180 to cover the spread, with the Oilers being -225.

Kings vs Oilers Over/Under

Kings versus Oilers on April 29 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.

Kings vs Oilers Moneyline

The Kings vs Oilers moneyline has Los Angeles as a -134 favorite, while Edmonton is a +112 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!