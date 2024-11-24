Kings vs. Nets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 24

Kings vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024

Sunday, November 24, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and YES

The Brooklyn Nets (6-10) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (8-8) on Sunday, November 24, 2024 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and YES. The point total for the matchup is 222.5.

Kings vs. Nets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -7.5 222.5 -300 +245

Kings vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (73.7%)

Kings vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Kings are 6-9-1 against the spread this season.

The Nets have played 16 games, with eight wins against the spread.

Kings games have gone over the total eight times this season.

Nets games this season have gone over the total in eight of 16 opportunities (50%).

At home, Sacramento sports a worse record against the spread (2-5-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (4-4-0).

The Kings have gone over the over/under in four of eight home games (50%). They've fared the same in road games, topping the total in four of eight matchups (50%).

Brooklyn has been better against the spread on the road (6-2-1) than at home (2-4-1) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have finished over four of seven times at home (57.1%), and four of nine away (44.4%).

Kings Leaders

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 28.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest, shooting 50.6% from the field and 34% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Domantas Sabonis' numbers on the season are 20.4 points, 12.7 boards and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 63% from the floor (fifth in NBA) and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.4 points, 3.9 assists and 4.2 boards.

Keegan Murray's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 8.1 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 42.6% from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 10.4 points, 2.4 assists and 3.9 boards.

Nets Leaders

Dennis Schroder averages 17.2 points for the Nets, plus 3 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Per game, Cameron Johnson provides the Nets 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Cameron Thomas' numbers on the season are 24.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is draining 45.5% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 triples.

Nic Claxton averages 8.9 points, 7.8 boards and 2.6 assists. He is draining 65.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Nets are receiving 10.8 points, 4.5 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Dorian Finney-Smith.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.