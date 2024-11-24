Kings vs. Nets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 24
Kings vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- Coverage: NBCS-CA and YES
The Brooklyn Nets (6-10) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (8-8) on Sunday, November 24, 2024 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and YES. The point total for the matchup is 222.5.
Kings vs. Nets Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Kings
|-7.5
|222.5
|-300
|+245
Kings vs. Nets Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Kings win (73.7%)
Kings vs. Nets Betting Trends
- The Kings are 6-9-1 against the spread this season.
- The Nets have played 16 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- Kings games have gone over the total eight times this season.
- Nets games this season have gone over the total in eight of 16 opportunities (50%).
- At home, Sacramento sports a worse record against the spread (2-5-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (4-4-0).
- The Kings have gone over the over/under in four of eight home games (50%). They've fared the same in road games, topping the total in four of eight matchups (50%).
- Brooklyn has been better against the spread on the road (6-2-1) than at home (2-4-1) this year.
- Looking at the over/under, Nets games have finished over four of seven times at home (57.1%), and four of nine away (44.4%).
Kings Leaders
- De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 28.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest, shooting 50.6% from the field and 34% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.
- Domantas Sabonis' numbers on the season are 20.4 points, 12.7 boards and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 63% from the floor (fifth in NBA) and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.
- DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.4 points, 3.9 assists and 4.2 boards.
- Keegan Murray's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 8.1 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 42.6% from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.
- Kevin Huerter is averaging 10.4 points, 2.4 assists and 3.9 boards.
Nets Leaders
- Dennis Schroder averages 17.2 points for the Nets, plus 3 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
- Per game, Cameron Johnson provides the Nets 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Cameron Thomas' numbers on the season are 24.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is draining 45.5% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 triples.
- Nic Claxton averages 8.9 points, 7.8 boards and 2.6 assists. He is draining 65.3% of his shots from the floor.
- The Nets are receiving 10.8 points, 4.5 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Dorian Finney-Smith.
