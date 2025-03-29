Kings vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

In NHL action on Saturday, the Los Angeles Kings play the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (40-22-9) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (43-25-4)

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-140) Maple Leafs (+116) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (51.2%)

Kings vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Kings. The Maple Leafs are -225 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +180.

Kings vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

Kings versus Maple Leafs, on March 29, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Kings vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Toronto is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -140 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!