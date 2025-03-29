NHL
Kings vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29
In NHL action on Saturday, the Los Angeles Kings play the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Kings vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (40-22-9) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (43-25-4)
- Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Maple Leafs Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-140)
|Maple Leafs (+116)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (51.2%)
Kings vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Kings. The Maple Leafs are -225 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +180.
Kings vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- Kings versus Maple Leafs, on March 29, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Kings vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Toronto is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -140 favorite at home.