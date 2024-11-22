NHL
Kings vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 23
The Los Angeles Kings versus the Seattle Kraken is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Kings vs Kraken Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (10-7-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (10-9-1)
- Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-172)
|Kraken (+142)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Kings win (56.6%)
Kings vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Kings. The Kraken are -188 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +152.
Kings vs Kraken Over/Under
- The Kings-Kraken game on November 23 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Kings vs Kraken Moneyline
- Los Angeles is a -172 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +142 underdog on the road.