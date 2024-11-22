Kings vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 23

The Los Angeles Kings versus the Seattle Kraken is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Kings vs Kraken Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (10-7-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (10-9-1)

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-172) Kraken (+142) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (56.6%)

Kings vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Kings. The Kraken are -188 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +152.

Kings vs Kraken Over/Under

The Kings-Kraken game on November 23 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Kings vs Kraken Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -172 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +142 underdog on the road.

