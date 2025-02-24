Kings vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 24

Kings vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Monday, February 24, 2025

Monday, February 24, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (14-41) are big, 11-point underdogs against the Sacramento Kings (28-28) at Golden 1 Center on Monday, February 24, 2025. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and FDSSE. The matchup's point total is set at 229.5.

Kings vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -11 229.5 -481 +370

Kings vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (76.9%)

Kings vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Kings have covered the spread 20 times over 56 games with a set spread.

The Hornets have 27 wins against the spread in 55 games this season.

Kings games have gone over the total 33 times out of 55 chances this season.

Hornets games this season have hit the over 21 times in 55 opportunities (38.2%).

Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread on the road (11-15-2) than it has at home (9-18-1).

In terms of over/unders, the Kings hit the over more often at home, as they've eclipsed the total 17 times in 28 opportunities this season (60.7%). On the road, they have hit the over 16 times in 28 opportunities (57.1%).

Charlotte has been better against the spread away (13-11-2) than at home (14-12-3) this season.

Hornets games have finished above the over/under 27.6% of the time at home (eight of 29), and 50% of the time away (13 of 26).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.3 points, 6.3 assists and 14.6 boards.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.1 points, 3.8 assists and 3.9 boards.

Zach LaVine's numbers on the season are 23.4 points, 4.6 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the floor and 41.9% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made 3-pointers.

Malik Monk's numbers on the season are 18 points, 3.8 boards and 5.8 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the field and 32.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Keegan Murray is averaging 12 points, 7 boards and 1.5 assists.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 26.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest. He is also draining 41.4% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.9 triples.

Miles Bridges averages 20.1 points, 7.7 boards and 3.7 assists. He is also sinking 43.3% of his shots from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

The Hornets are receiving 21 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Brandon Miller.

The Hornets are receiving 15.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Mark Williams.

The Hornets receive 5.2 points per game from Moussa Diabate, plus 7 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

