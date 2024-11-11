menu item
NHL

Kings vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL schedule on Monday includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Calgary Flames.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Flames Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (9-4-3) vs. Calgary Flames (7-5-3)
  • Date: Monday, November 11, 2024
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-140)Flames (+116)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (53.7%)

Kings vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Kings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Kings are +172 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -215.

Kings vs Flames Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Kings versus Flames game on November 11 has been set at 5.5, with -140 odds on the over and +114 odds on the under.

Kings vs Flames Moneyline

  • Calgary is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -140 favorite despite being on the road.

