NHL

Data Skrive

Kings vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the St. Louis Blues.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Kings vs Blues Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (31-20-8) vs. St. Louis Blues (29-27-6)
  • Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-170)Blues (+140)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (59%)

Kings vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Kings. The Blues are -184 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +148.

Kings vs Blues Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Blues on March 5, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Kings vs Blues Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Blues reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-170) and St. Louis as the underdog (+140) on the road.

