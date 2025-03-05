Kings vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the St. Louis Blues.

Kings vs Blues Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (31-20-8) vs. St. Louis Blues (29-27-6)

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-170) Blues (+140) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Blues Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (59%)

Kings vs Blues Puck Line

The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Kings. The Blues are -184 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +148.

Kings vs Blues Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Blues on March 5, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Kings vs Blues Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Blues reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-170) and St. Louis as the underdog (+140) on the road.

