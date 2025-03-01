FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Kings vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Kings vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the St. Louis Blues taking on the Los Angeles Kings.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Blues vs Kings Game Info

  • St. Louis Blues (28-26-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (31-18-8)
  • Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Blues vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Blues (-115)Kings (-104)5.5Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (53%)

Blues vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kings are -265 to cover the spread, and the Blues are +210.

Blues vs Kings Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Blues versus Kings matchup on March 1 has been set at 5.5, with +108 odds on the over and -132 odds on the under.

Blues vs Kings Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Kings, St. Louis is the favorite at -115, and Los Angeles is -104 playing on the road.

