Kings vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the St. Louis Blues taking on the Los Angeles Kings.

Blues vs Kings Game Info

St. Louis Blues (28-26-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (31-18-8)

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ESPN+

Blues vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blues (-115) Kings (-104) 5.5 Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (53%)

Blues vs Kings Puck Line

The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kings are -265 to cover the spread, and the Blues are +210.

Blues vs Kings Over/Under

The over/under for the Blues versus Kings matchup on March 1 has been set at 5.5, with +108 odds on the over and -132 odds on the under.

Blues vs Kings Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Kings, St. Louis is the favorite at -115, and Los Angeles is -104 playing on the road.

