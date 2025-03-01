NHL
Kings vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1
The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the St. Louis Blues taking on the Los Angeles Kings.
Blues vs Kings Game Info
- St. Louis Blues (28-26-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (31-18-8)
- Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blues vs Kings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blues (-115)
|Kings (-104)
|5.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues vs Kings Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Kings win (53%)
Blues vs Kings Puck Line
- The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kings are -265 to cover the spread, and the Blues are +210.
Blues vs Kings Over/Under
- The over/under for the Blues versus Kings matchup on March 1 has been set at 5.5, with +108 odds on the over and -132 odds on the under.
Blues vs Kings Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Kings, St. Louis is the favorite at -115, and Los Angeles is -104 playing on the road.