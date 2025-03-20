NHL
Kings vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20
The Los Angeles Kings will face the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action on Thursday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Kings vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (36-21-9) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (20-39-9)
- Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-260)
|Blackhawks (+210)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (52.5%)
Kings vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (+100 to cover). Chicago, the underdog, is -122.
Kings vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Kings-Blackhawks matchup on March 20, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Kings vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Blackhawks, Los Angeles is the favorite at -260, and Chicago is +210 playing at home.