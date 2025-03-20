FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Kings vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Kings vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

The Los Angeles Kings will face the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action on Thursday.

Kings vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (36-21-9) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (20-39-9)
  • Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-260)Blackhawks (+210)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (52.5%)

Kings vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (+100 to cover). Chicago, the underdog, is -122.

Kings vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Kings-Blackhawks matchup on March 20, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Kings vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Blackhawks, Los Angeles is the favorite at -260, and Chicago is +210 playing at home.

