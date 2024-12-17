Khalil Shakir Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

Khalil Shakir and the Buffalo Bills will face the New England Patriots and their 16th-ranked pass defense (216.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Shakir's next game versus the Patriots, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Shakir this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Shakir vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.69

63.69 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.44

Projections provided by numberFire

Shakir Fantasy Performance

With 101.8 fantasy points this season (7.8 per game), Shakir is the 33rd-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 114th among all players.

In his last three games, Shakir has amassed 175 yards and two scores on 15 catches (22 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 29.5 fantasy points (9.8 per game) during that stretch.

Shakir has hauled in 29 balls (on 43 targets) for 303 yards and two touchdowns in his last five games, good for 42.3 fantasy points (8.5 per game) during that period.

The peak of Shakir's fantasy season was a Week 14 performance against the Los Angeles Rams, a matchup in which he tallied 16.6 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 5 receptions, 106 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Khalil Shakir delivered his worst fantasy point total of the season (1.9 points) in Week 6 against the New York Jets, catching two balls for 19 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Patriots Defensive Performance

Two players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against New England this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Patriots this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more TDs versus New England this season.

Three players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Patriots this year.

A total of six players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against New England this year.

A total of 20 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Patriots this year.

New England has given up at least two receiving TDs to two players this season.

The Patriots have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to five players this year.

A total of 11 players have run for at least one touchdown against New England this season.

The Patriots have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Khalil Shakir? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.