Kevin Durant's 2024 NFL MVP Pick

As an NBA MVP winner, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant knows a thing or two about what it takes to bring home the prestigious award -- whether it's on the hardwood or the field.

While many on FanDuel Sportsbook are betting on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (+350 odds to win NFL MVP), Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (+550), or Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (+850), Durant's pick is a little bit of a surprise given the fact that he's a Washington Commanders fan.

On Friday's episode of Up & Adams, Durant joined to share his prediction for the 2024 NFL MVP.

Who do you have winning NFL MVP this season?

Here's the clip discussed above:

Check out the full interview with Durant below:

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!